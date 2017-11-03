State To Allow Children To Choose Their Race And Gender- Yes, Really

Call me a conspiracy theorist all you want, but the longer I live, the more convinced I become that we’re in some kind of life simulator and the people in control ran out of ideas in 2000 and now they’re just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. You know, kind of like when you’re playing a video game and you’re trying to make the ugliest possible character instead of one that looks like you?

Well the example of that I’m bringing before you today (because every day is something new on the never-ending rollercoaster of liberalism) is Delaware now allowing children to be able to choose their gender.

Oh, and race. [Laughs in Rachel Dolezal]

Yes, a new proposal seems to indicate that children can identify as any gender and race they choose. No, really.

According to Section 7.4: “All students enrolled in a Delaware public school may self-identify gender or race which is maintained in eSchoolPLUS.”

Section 7.4.1 gets into more detail.

“Prior to requesting permission from a parent or legal guardian, the school should consult and work closely with the student to assess the degree to which, if any, the parent or legal guardian is aware of the Protected Characteristic and is supportive of the student, and the school shall take into consideration the safety, health and well-being of the student in deciding whether to request permission from the parent or legal guardian,” it reads. For reference, these “Protected Characteristics” it mentions are things like race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, and anything else you can imagine that would make one a special little snowflake.

Basically, the government knows best and if they deem that your child is “different” and you don’t support that, well then you’re just a bigot who is in violation of the new anti-discrimination rules.

Delaware Family Policy Council President Nicole Theis said that this absolutely scares the living daylights out of her.

“Literally, if a parent affirms their child’s biological sex, and now race, they are positioned as discriminatory through policies like Regulation 225,” she said. “These policies are setting parents up as a ‘non-ally’ and unsupportive, even abusive, if they affirm their child’s biological realities and work through confusion versus embracing it.”

She policies are positively Orwellian, and that is not a good thing. You are born the way you are. This isn’t a video game, you don’t get to change things about yourself based on how you feel. That’s not how any of this works.