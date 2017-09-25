Steelers coach takes shot at Alejandro Villanueva for respecting flag, as player’s jersey sales soar

How. Dare. You.

You have a man who served in the Armed Forces (Army Ranger) who feels it is incumbent upon him to honor the flag that he has fought for, and the coach of a football team (the monkey trainer, if you please) decides to take a very thinly veiled swipe him for daring to stand for the national anthem. This is absolutely unbelievable and disrespectful not only to the country, but to veterans as well.

To tell a vet that they need to put a freaking sports team before their devotion to their country is mind-numbingly stupid and offensive to anyone who has ever put their life on the line for the country they love.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva was the only one of his team to come out on the field to stand for the national anthem, and the response has been both good and bad.

Good because his jersey sales shot through the roof as American-loving patriots flocked to sports stores to acquire his merch.

Bad because the coach of his own team actually dared to take a shot at him in the media for doing what millions of Americans expect of all players of all teams.

Mike Tomlin took a jab at Villanueva’s decision to leave the locker room for the anthem.

“Like I said, I was looking for 100 percent participation, we were gonna be respectful of our football team,” Tomlin said, saying that he had wanted his team to focus on the game instead of Trump’s words, and that was the reason behind staying in the locker room for the anthem. Apparently Villanueva protested that protest by going out onto the field and disrespecting his team.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Let me break out the world’s smallest violin.

He also said that he was under the impression that the protest had 100% percent player participation and that’s why it was agreed upon.

Cam Heyward, one of Villanueva’s teammates, said that he supported “our guy Al” and understood why he felt like he had to stand for the anthem.

“He feels he had to do it. This guy served our country, and we thank him for it,” Heyward said.

At least Heyward understood the action, but the fact that the coach was actually disappointed that one of his players went out on the field to respect the flag and the anthem is beyond the pale of acceptable outrage.

In response to the controversy surrounding the issue, Villanueva had this to say:

It was an honor to serve two tours in Afghanistan. I stood out of respect for our military service members and because I love this country. pic.twitter.com/01H31KJwJR — Alejandro Villanueva (@VillanuevaNFL) September 25, 2017

This is what a patriot looks like!