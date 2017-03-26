Superintendent Of School Where 14-Yr-Old Was Raped By Two Illegals, Claims Public Outcry Is “Racist’ And “Xenophobic”

There are some angry parents out there, and rightfully so. Many parents of students at Rockville High School are furious over the recent rape of a 14-year-old freshman girl by two illegal aliens. But according to the schools district superintendent, Dr. Jack Smith, this outcry is nothing more than “racist” and “xenophobic.”

I didn’t even get past the first paragraph before you knew what kind of school administrator we were dealing with, here. Read on and find out how this jerk tried to justify this claim.

These two illegal aliens were of course, attending students at the school. Why illegals were participating in public schooling is another question I had, but I know the answer would be that it’s been happening for a very long time, and all ‘children’ deserve to learn, and blah, blah, blah, all the other crap.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Sanchez Milian, 18, and Jose Montano, 17, according to reports, forced their female victim into an empty bathroom stall on March 16 and “proceeded to raped her orally, vaginally, and anally.”

Reaction to this alleged sadistic act has been ferocious. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan threw some hay-makers at immigration enforcement and the feckless Montgomery County Public Schools in an interview with a local news agency.

“Why is an 18-year-old man in a class with 13- or 14-year-old girls? Why was his status not known to those folks? Why was he allowed to enter the country after he was picked up for illegally crossing the border — both of them?”

Dr. Smith claimed that the reactions of some of the Montgomery County residents’ were over the top and according to him, ‘racially motivated.’

“While I know this tragic incident has become part of a national political debate, I want to remind community members that the lives of real students have been forever affected,” Smith wrote in an email.

“While many have chosen to engage civilly in the conversation, far too many have crossed the line with racist, xenophobic calls and emails. MCPS is working with law enforcement to identify those who are making threats toward our students and schools. This behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Another case of disgusting lunacy from the left…This idiot needs to be fired immediately.