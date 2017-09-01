Supermarket Deletes Crosses From Their Packaging To ‘RESPECT DIVERSITY’

I don’t think that word means what they think it means.

Yes, German supermarket Lidl is photoshopping crosses out of packaging because they want to be more inclusive. Apparently people can’t shop in their store without being triggered by yogurt.

More specifically, the packaging on Greek yogurt. THE HORROR!

Photos of the Anastasis Church in Santorini, Greece, can be seen on the packaging of Eridanous-brand Greek yogurt at the German shopping center. The brand also produces a wide variety of products such as Feta cheese, moussaka and products containing pistachios.

The retailer justified their decision to remove the crosses from the iconic landmarks because they didn’t want to exclude any religions within their store.

“We are a company that respects diversity and this is what explains the design of this packaging,” they said in their statement.

But this isn’t the first time that Christians have been told that the symbols of their religion need to be hidden to make others comfortable.

Christians in Australia told to hide crosses after Arabic-speaking gang shouting "F*** Jesus!" attacks couple. https://t.co/BCH3glOcoz — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) April 10, 2017

The company says that “we avoid the use of religious symbols because we do not wish to exclude any religious beliefs,” but an online search of their products prove that there are Islamic symbols used on food that is marked “halal” for Muslims to consume. These packages show photos of minarets or buildings boasting minarets where the muezzin issues the Islamic call to prayer five times a day.

But they aren’t the only ones facing controversy by attempting to pander to Muslims. Their competitor Aldi has come under fire for posting signs to lines that have Muslim cashiers explaining that alcohol is not allowed to come through that particular till, as Muslims are forbidden from handling the drink.

Aldi defends decision to close till to customers after a 'Muslim' worker expressed 'concerns' about serving alcohol https://t.co/qbcCoovNcm — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 26, 2017

According to a spokesperson with Aldi, their protocol is to “try and find a solution” if an employee “raises concerns about a job they have been asked to do.” This is in contrast to the way Christians have been treated in the workplace in the UK.

For instance, a Christian nurse was fired after offering to pray with patients before surgery, and a Christian baker was slammed with lawsuits after refusing to bake a cake with the phrase “Support Gay Marriage” on it.

Do you think that Europe is giving preferential treatment to Muslims over all other religions? Let us know your thoughts!

