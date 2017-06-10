Supreme Court Makes a MAJOR ‘Travel Ban’ Announcement

By Right Wing News’ Just An American

Here we go America. Our Supreme Court has just announced that is has set June 12 as the deadline for all challengers of President Donald Trump’s travel ban to speak up and file their responses or forever hold their peace. Just last Thursday, the Trump administration appealed a ruling blocking the implementation of the temporary travel ban, calling it unconstitutional on the grounds of religious discrimination.

The 4th Circuit ruled to block Trump’s travel ban stating that it had “vague words of national security,” but that the context therein “drips with religious animus and discrimination.”

“Then-candidate Trump’s campaign statements reveal that on numerous occasions he expressed anti-Muslim sentiment, and well as his intent, if elected, to ban Muslims from the United States,” the 4th Circuit wrote in its ruling.

The position that Trump once had pre-election was to have the travel ban include all Muslims immigrating and traveling to the United States, however since then the focus has changed. The ‘travel ban’ now only includes Muslims from known terrorist countries with activities against the United States or its allies. Ironically, it is a list of countries that the Obama administration had put together…sooo, yeah.

Trump's position on the matter changed during the course of the campaign from calling for a temporary ban on Muslims immigrating and traveling to the United States to later focusing on just those countries with known terrorist activities against the United States or its allies. The president issued an executive order shortly after taking office which called for a temporary ban on immigration and travel from seven majority-Muslim countries, which the 9th Circuit blocked from being implemented in February. On the basis of that ruling, the Trump administration issued an updated executive order, which would ban immigration and travel for 90 days from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The Trump administration argued at the 4th Circuit that campaign rhetoric should not being taken into account in ruling on the legality of the order.

“The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States,” Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said.

Acting Solicitor General Jeffery Wall said the 4th Circuit “failed to adhere to foundational legal rules” in its ruling to halt the temporary travel ban.

“The Constitution and acts of Congress confer on the president broad authority to suspend or restrict the entry of aliens outside the United States when he deems it in the nation’s interest,” Wall said.

From what it looks like right now however, Trump has every right. He has already pointed out the federal statue 8 U.S.c. 1182(f), which grants the President the powers for the period of time he deems necessary, in order to “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.” All of this is based on HIS determination and just how detrimental it would be to national interest.

So, we have our date now. God bless America and her President right now.