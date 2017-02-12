SURPRISE! Court That Blocked Trump’s ‘Travel Ban’ Was HIDING Something Pretty Important

In its recent ruling against President Trump’s temporary travel ban, the 9th Circuit Court did not even consider the statute which assigns to the President, the authority to do exactly what he did. The temporary ban, which had been placed upon seven nations who are major sources of terrorism and notably, unlike the 46 other Muslim majority nations who are not under the ban, refuse to assist the United States in properly vetting people who wish to leave those nations and come to the US.

But the court did use, as reasoning for its flawed ruling, the false assertion that refugees from these seven countries, haven’t committed crimes in the US. The seven nations are Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. And unfortunately for the court and for America, that just isn’t true. People from those nations have committed 72 crimes on US soil to be exact.

The Center for Immigration Studies reports these numbers for crimes committed by those from the banned nations: Somalia 20, Yemen 19, Iraq 19, Syria 7, Iran 4, Libya 2, Sudan 1. The ones who were convicted were living in 16 states. They include NY – 10, MN – 8, CA – 8, WA – 2, and MI – 6.

33 of the 72 were convicted of serious acts of terror.

The 9th Circuit is playing with American lives. And it is also exceeding its authority. The court has zero authority to decide the merits of the President’s ban. They only have the legal authority to decide if he has the legal authority to issue it. And clearly, by any reading of the statute, he does.

Congress granted to the President, over 60 years ago, the authority to decide who can and cannot enter the country and for how long, based on the President’s assessment of whether there is a viable threat. Here is the exact wording.

“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restriction he may deem to be appropriate.”

The 9th Circuit is abdicating its duty as judges and ignoring clearly worded statutory precedent. And in the meantime, people from the 7 nations are pouring in. The next crime is on your hands judges.