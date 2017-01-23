Surprise: Elizabeth Warren’s Poll Numbers Have Plunged so much she may not be reelected

I don’t even know how Senator Elizabeth Warren got elected, if I’m being honest. She doesn’t strike me as incredibly educated about fiscal issues, nor does she seem charismatic or charming.

That being said, I guess there is a market for crazy conspiracy theorists on the left who like to claim they’re Native American when they’ve only got a drop of Native blood in their whole body.

From Mediaite:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

With the democratic party in search of new leaders, many pundits have mentioned Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as a possible standard bearer for the party going forward. But some new polling suggests she may have difficulty hanging on to her seat in 2018. According to a new survey from Boston NPR affiliate WBUR, Warren’s approval in the state currently stands at 51 percent, compared with 37 percent who do not approve of her job performance. Though down 11 percent from April 2015, the approval ratings may not, in itself, represent any cause for alarm. But several other numbers from the poll may stoke concern among democrats, who already face a daunting Senate map in 2018. Survey participants were asked: “As of now, do you think Elizabeth Warren

deserves reelection or is it time to give someone else a chance?” Forty-six percent answered “give someone else a chance,” compared with 44 percent who responded “deserves reelection.” Further, the man prominently mentioned as a prospective opponent enjoys significantly higher ratings. Fifty-nine percent of respondents approve of the job Republican Governor Charlie Baker is doing. Only 18 percent disapprove. And when the same question was posed about Baker, whether he deserves reelection or someone else should get a chance, reelection won out by a 51-29 margin.

She should be shaking in her moccasins right now, but something tells me some big donor is going to swoop in and save the Progressive princess. I believe his name rhymes with “Smorge Boros.”