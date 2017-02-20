Swedish Columnist Backs Up Trump’s Immigration Claims

Sweden took in 160,000 Muslim refugees and only 500 of them got jobs.

The rest of them are living on lavish welfare benefits the Swedes were happy to provide. So, instead of being grateful for the goodness the Muslims have received, they are committing violent crimes like murder and rape of Swedish citizens. And Swedish officials are covering up the truth.

NewsMax reports a newspaper columnist for the British conservative magazine Spectator in September of 2016 wrote how Sweden was an example of how not to handle immigrants, an article of particular interest in light of President Donald Trump’s critical comments on Sweden during a Florida rally on Saturday night.

Trump in his speech referenced “what’s happening last night in Sweden” at his rally, a comment criticized by many, but later cleared up by a White House spokeswoman as Trump “talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general and not referring to a specific incident.”

Trump on Twitter said he was referring to a story broadcast on Fox News concerning immigrants and Sweden.

In the Spectator, the columnist Tove Lifvendahl wrote that no one was better than Sweden when it comes “to offering shelter.”

“But when it comes to integrating those we take in (or finding the extra housing, schools and healthcare needed for them), we don’t do so well,” she said.