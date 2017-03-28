Swedish Man Prosecuted for His Assault on Muslim….with Bacon

I refuse to take seriously a “man” who complains about being assaulted by the salty deliciousness that is bacon.

Especially when this “assault” consisted of nothing more than eating said pork product too close to a group of Muslims and allegedly calling them derogatory names.

Cry me a river.

From Breitbart:

A Swedish man is facing charges in court after being accused of eating bacon too closely to a group of veiled Muslim women and calling them derogatory names.

The incident occurred in the Swedish capital of Stockholm over the weekend. The Swedish man, who has not been named by media or the police, is said to have approached the Muslim women who were wearing Islamic veils on a train while he was eating bacon and dangled the bacon in front of their faces, Swedish broadcaster SVTreports.

According to the report, the women got up to find seating elsewhere and the man followed them with his bacon. He is alleged to have called them derogatory names and made racist comments, though neither the police nor the court has specified what was said during the incident.

The prosecutors allege he then used racial epithets on another woman in the train station after getting off the train. He faces charges of incitement to racial hatred.

Reaction to the incident on social media has been a mix of laughter and disbelief amongst English language users. Twitter user PeterSweden tweeted his disbelief at the charges saying: “What’s the next step, being racist for walking your dog?”

However, the reaction to the article from Swedish speakers was different. On Facebook, one Swedish speaker wrote: “I hope I never see this. I will make him eat the bacon raw the f**k up!”

The sentiment was shared by another Swedish speaker who posted: “In what way do they really think that it would be okay to shove food in the face of someone you don’t know?” and added: “Grown men. Shame on you.”

The case is not the first time bacon misuse has led to prosecutions for hate crimes. In the UK last year, two Polish men were jailed for throwing bacon inside a London mosque. The pair were charged with a “racially motivated attack” when one of the men swore at a Muslim man and threw bacon at him.