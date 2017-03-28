SWEEPING ACTION! Sanctuary Cities Learn The HARD Way Trump Wasn’t BLUFFING!

Sanctuary cities are about to be put in check by President Trump. Attorney General Jeff Sessions just made an announcement that will immediately alter U.S. immigration policy.

Attorney General Sessions said that sanctuary cities make the entire nation less safe because they refuse to help enforce immigration laws, especially those regarding illegals and crime. This failure to deport aliens who are convicted of criminal offenses all of all of us at risk, especially heavily populated immigrant communities in the very sanctuary jurisdictions that seek to protect perpetrators.

A.G. Sessions continued saying, “Today I’m urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws including 8 USC § 1373. Moreover the Department of Justice will require that jurisdictions seeking or applying for Department of Justice grants to certify compliance with 1373 as a condition for receiving those awards…the Department of Justice will also take all lawful steps to clawback any funds awarded to a jurisdiction that willfully violates 1373.”

Major U.S. cities – such as New York, Boston, and numerous California cities – are proud to call themselves sanctuary cities. The greatest problem is that these sanctuary cities are giving safe harbor to illegal aliens who have committed various crimes.

One famous case involved the murder of seven people – including 2 teenaged girls, Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas – by MS-13, a gang of mostly illegal aliens from El Salvador, in New York. Although Sessions’ announcement seems limited to the $4B in “anticipated” DOJ grants, Trump has promised to go much further to “punish” sanctuary cities. Ending federal funding for sanctuary cites has been a major campaign promise for Trump. During his campaign, for example, Trump often mentioned the case of Kathryn Steinle, the 32-year old woman murdered by an illegal by San Francisco, a sanctuary city.

If President Trump’s administration follow through with A.G. Sessions promise, New York City alone will face a cut of $7 billion dollars in federal funding, if they continue to be a sanctuary city.

WATCH his press conference below:



AG Jeff Sessions announces action against sanctuary cities, will "claw back" federal grants https://t.co/48nBSsLheo — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 27, 2017