Teachable Moment: A panel of depressed freakouted Liberals that includes GOPer David Frum discuss the upcoming Trump admin and gets everything wrong, still

The reason I refer to this video as a teachable moment is because it’s an excellent presentation of how Liberals live in an alternative universe far from the reality of real life. In practice Liberalism doesn’t work, it destroys, see Detroit and Germany. Every person on this panel doesn’t know what they’re talking about. They sound intelligent, and for many that’s enough. But, nothing they do in practice succeeds. Pay close attention to David Frum who calls himself a conservative Republican when in fact he’s the biggest Liberal on the panel and a blithering idiot.

The Last Tradition