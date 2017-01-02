Teachable Moment: A panel of depressed freakouted Liberals that includes GOPer David Frum discuss the upcoming Trump admin and gets everything wrong, still
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
The reason I refer to this video as a teachable moment is because it’s an excellent presentation of how Liberals live in an alternative universe far from the reality of real life. In practice Liberalism doesn’t work, it destroys, see Detroit and Germany. Every person on this panel doesn’t know what they’re talking about. They sound intelligent, and for many that’s enough. But, nothing they do in practice succeeds. Pay close attention to David Frum who calls himself a conservative Republican when in fact he’s the biggest Liberal on the panel and a blithering idiot.
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.