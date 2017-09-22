Teacher Forces Students To Use Gender Neutral Pronouns- “my pronouns are ‘they, them, their’ instead of ‘he, his, she, hers.'”

Hey guess what? Florida is yet again in the news, and it’s not about Hurricane Irma. No, this one is about a Floridian so you know it’s going to be utterly ridiculous. There is a teacher who is causing some controversy after ‘she’ sent a letter out to parents saying that their children – her students – can only address her with gender-neutral pronouns.

As you may have guessed, this isn’t going over well with parents.

Chloe Bressack is that teacher in question whose fifth grade math and science students at Canopy Oaks Elementary School in Tallahassee, Florida, are utterly left confused on the matter.

Here’s some parts from her letter:

“One thing you should know about me is that I use gender neutral terms. My prefix is Mx. (pronounced Mix). Additionally, my pronouns are ‘they, them, their’ instead of ‘he, his, she, hers.’”

“My priority is for all of my students to be comfortable in my classroom and have a space where they can be themselves while learning.”

The letter was found on Facebook group page called “Tally Moms Stay Connected”, as a concerned parent posted it. The letter also had a caption with the words, “What would your reaction be as a parent of 9 and 10 year olds?”

As Facebook is generally used for, this started a fight then went back and fourth among the parents on both sides of the argument. As is in this world, some defended the teacher’s predilection to only be addressed in “gender-neutral” terms.

One parent, Noelle Enright, who doesn’t mind her children being forced to comply with mental illness said:

“Why is this even an issue? The world’s not gonna end because someone wants to be addressed as them/they. It’s their preference and literally does not affect you in any way.”

Joseph Christopher quickly shot back with something truly profound:

“I’m sorry, but there is no such thing as gender neutral.” Yeah. Seems easy enough to understand.

The Canopy Oaks Principal Paul Lambert, understanding that a lot of parents called the school worried about the issue, made it clear that he and his school would be cowards and support the teachers delusions.

“We support her preference in how she’s addressed, we certainly do. I think a lot of times it might be decided that there is an agenda there, because of her preference—I can tell you her only agenda is teaching math and science at the greatest level she can.”

Well how about my kids preference, NOT to be included in your employees delusional, progressive nonsense? What? It’s doesn’t go both ways?