Ted Cruz Creates Bill Allowing Governors To REJECT Fed Gov’t Forcing Them To Accept Refugees

This is one of the many reason why I truly love Ted Cruz; he gets it. He understands that the federal government is way too big, and that states are being pushed around by this bloated monster. What’s even better than him knowing this is the fact that he is actively working to fix it.

I hope the rest of Congress can see why this bill is so necessary to keeping America free.

The federal government under Obama was trying to make it so that regardless of whether the people in a state wanted it, they were forced to house potentially dangerous refugees that aren’t properly vetted.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Like many of us, Cruz deemed this to be unacceptable and moved to do something about it.

Republicans in the House and Senate have introduced legislation that would give governors the power to reject federal efforts to resettle refugees in their states. The bill from Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ted Poe, both of Texas, is a reaction to years of growing GOP frustration with the Obama administration’s aggressive effort to take in refugees, and resettlement across the country. Republicans continue to have doubts that refugees can be vetted to ensure they aren’t Islamic State terrorists. The State Refugee Security Act would require the federal government to notify states at least 21 days before they seek to settle a refugee. Under the bill, if a state governor certifies that the federal government hasn’t offered enough assurances that the refugee does not pose a security risk, the state can block the resettlement effort.

A lot of people are going to say “But now we have President Trump, so we don’t need to worry about refugees.” That may be true for the next 4-8 years, but what about when the next Democrat gets elected and decides we need to open our borders to any and everyone who wants to come in?

Cruz is thinking beyond Trump’s Presidency and well into the future and I love that. If we had more politicians like that in charge, maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess to begin with!