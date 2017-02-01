Ted Cruz: Neil Gorsuch is a Principled Constitutionalist and a ‘Home Run’

Neil Gorsuch is the most recent Supreme Court Justice nominee. Many people have questioned many of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominations. And it is no surprise that this nomination has also raised some concern for those on the left as well. But many conservatives feel that there could not be a better fit available than this.

Ted Cruz has spoken out about his feelings regarding the nomination, and he sounds like he is one hundred percent behind this nomination.

Cruz said, “During the campaign, he promised the American people that he would nominate a principled constitutionalist to replace Justice Scalia, and tonight President Trump honored that commitment. … I think Judge Gorsuch is a home run. He has a decade of proven experience on the court of appeals of being faithful to the Constitution, following the law, protecting the Bill of Rights and our fundamental liberties, and I think that record will yield a swift confirmation in the United States Senate.”

He added, “Democrats are engaged right now in unprecedented partisan obstruction, but I hope on the Supreme Court they will not engage in that practice. … Democrats will not succeed in filibustering Judge Gorsuch. They may try, but they will not succeed.”

Neil McGill Gorsuch is an American judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He s a strong constitutionalist and holds fast to the ideals and protections of the constitution.