Ted Cruz Stands Strong With Israel: DEFUND UN Until Reversal Of Anti-Israel Resolution

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has come out with guns blazing against the anti-Israel resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council last week, which bans Israel from continuing to build settlements in land claimed by the Palestinians.

Cruz expressed his dislike of the measure in a Tweet late last Saturday, saying that he had just got off the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not only bless him a “happy Chanukah,” but to affirm Netanyahu that he has the backing and “strong support” of the U.S. Congress.

The Texas senator also shared that he would be more than willing to support the ending all U.S. funding of the United Nations until their anti-Israel resolution was transposed.

His Tweet was read as followed: