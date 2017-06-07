These Teens Were Charged After Carjacking And Kidnapping The Worst Possible Person

These dummy kids, who attend High School in Florida, were arrested for allegedly carjacking and kidnapping the WRONG guy. Yeah it’s a terrible day when criminals have to think twice before committing a crime on someone just in case they’re a federal agent. This particular federal agent was vacationing with his family in Orlando, oops.

The victim, Armando Alaniz works for federal Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. He was on vacationing with his family in the International Drive tourist corridor when he was confronted at gunpoint Wednesday night while packing up his car. Alaniz was then pistol-whipped, tied-up and forced into the backseat of his car. He was also robbed of his wallet. YIKES… every stupid those teens did probably really stirred the beehive.

Two hours later — Gregory McDonald, Dante Askins and two other teens — were said to have driven around with the abducted agent before the wife contacted the vehicle with OnStar. Dumb, dumb, dumb— soo so dumb! Their families must be proud. The teens abandoned the SUV at a vacant drug house and fled, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“The OnStar representative placed a call to the vehicle and heard someone screaming for help,” Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Askins, an alleged gang member, was arrested Thursday afternoon. Arrest records show Askins was found driving a stolen car less than a mile from the previous night’s carjacking, Orlando Sentinel reported.

The carjacking and kidnapping was Askin’s sixth arrest.

The 15-year-old suspect turned himself in at Orange County sheriff’s headquarters Friday morning, accompanied by his parents. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested just hours later and McDonald was arrested Friday night, according to Demings.

“These high school students were playing a dangerous game, and they got caught playing a dangerous game,” Demings said Friday afternoon. “If you are coming to our community with criminal intent, we want you to think twice about it.”

All the suspects were charged with armed kidnapping, carjacking with a car, and aggravated battery with a firearm…. of-a-FBI-agent. Authorities are trying to find out if the teens were related to a gang.