The Texas Church Killer? A Diehard Atheist Who Said, People Who Believe in God Are Stupid

After the tragic shooting in a small town Texas church took the lives of 26 people and injured 24 others, people were quick to demand a perpetrator and a motive. Well, now we know that 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley was not popular among his peers, and has been described by people who knew him as “crazy,” “creepy,” and “weird.”

He was also was one of those neckbeards on Reddit who liked to scream about how Atheism is for people who aren’t allowing themselves to be duped by religion. You know the type. They usually wear fedoras, quote Bill Nye unironically, and refer to God as “sky daddy.”

One of the killer’s former classmates, Patrick Boyce, had quite a bit to say about Kelley, and nothing nice.

“He had a kid or two, fairly normal, but kinda quiet and lately seemed depressed,” Boyce noted. “He was the first atheist I met. He went Air Force after high school, got discharged but I don’t know why.”

“I was just shocked [to hear the news]. Still haven’t quite processed how he could have done that,” he admitted.

Another one of his peers, Nina Rose Nava, wrote about deleting him off of her Facebook page shortly before the killing happened.

“In (sic) in complete shock! I legit just deleted him off my fb cause I couldn’t stand his post,” she said. “He was always talking about how people who believe in God we’re stupid and trying to preach his atheism.”

A man who was apparently also a social media friend with Kelley had to disconnect for the same reason.

“I removed him off FB for those same reasons! He was being super nagtive (sic) all the timd (sic),” said Christopher Leo Longoria.

A former friend detailed how Kelley had become violent over an argument while they were in High School.

“It’s scary to know this psychopath has been in my house,” he said, requesting to stay anonymous. “I can’t believe I was friends with this guy and I literally would stay the night at his place when we were kids. I ended up distancing myself from him in high school after he got in an argument with me in school and he tried punching me several times. Dude was crazy man.”

It seems to be the general consensus that this guy wasn’t right, and lot of people could sense it. It also seems that this was in part, at least, a hate crime against people of faith.