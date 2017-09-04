Texas Sheriff Gives Blunt Warning To Looters: We’re Armed And You Could Leave In A Bag [VIDEO]

A major problem that natural disasters bring along with their natural destruction, is the unnatural actions of scumbag human beings he believe they have a right to the homes, and the property left inside them. But now there is one Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, who has made it abundantly clear that looting, in his county, will get you a one way trip into a body bag. It may seem like harsh words, but innocent people lost everything in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey.

This Sheriff is not going to let what little they have left, fall into the wrong hands.

While speaking with Fox News during an interview, Nehls said the following:

“We support the Second Amendment here in Fort Bend county, and there are many of us that are armed. I would caution those that want to come and prey on our people here in Fort Bend County that are suffering so much right now. You may want to stay out of Fort Bend County because you could leave this county in a bag.”

Sheriff Troy Nehls: "We support the 2nd Amendment… I would caution those that want to come & prey on our people here in Fort Bend County." pic.twitter.com/akMJsat80V

— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2017

That seems pretty dang clear, and there isn’t any way that you can misinterpret a promise like that one. Now that is the kind of stewardship that I would expect my law enforcement figure to display for my property. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to be in my home, taking my stuff that I worked hard to get. According to this Sheriff, you are forfeiting your life, and I wont miss a wink of sleep over it.

Only in Texas will you find this kind of ‘zero tolerance’ attitude, where elsewhere in many other states, you’ll find yourself in front of a judge trying to plead your innocence fro shooting a man that broke into your house with intent to rob or even bring harm to your family. The image of a cowboy on national television giving warnings to any that would try and pull a job on any of the abandoned homes in and around Houston, Texas goes a long way in preventing crimes.

Fair warning was given.

I don’t think you could get any more clear than how Sheriff Nehls put it. This seems to be the only warning that looters are going get. So now, lets wait and see who is dumb enough to test the man and his deputies.