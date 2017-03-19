Tim Allen shares the sad truth about liberals with sick description of Hollywood

Actor and comedian Tim Allen went on the Jimmy Kimmel show and revealed the twisted truth about Hollywood and the political correctness that more often than not silences more conservative celebs.

He admitted that he attended the Donald Trump inauguration, but the statement he made after that was frightening.

Allen was hesitant to reveal he went to the President’s inauguration, and explained why right after.

“You gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany.”

Unfortunately, it’s not just Hollywood that’s like this; it’s all of America. If you dare support the “wrong” person, you are ridiculed, bullied, mocked and even assaulted.

The division in America is going to drive us to the brink of war if we don’t do something to stop it. However, this doesn’t mean we need to let our side be silenced in an attempt to create peace.

