TRIGGERED! George Clooney Has Meltdown Over Bannon- ‘Licking My A$$’

What’s a film festival without whiny self-important triggered SJW celebrities? Well, it’s nothing of course. This past Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, known as TIFF, George Clooney did the SJW honors by gracing us all with his pretentious pompous opinion of Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon. As can be imagined, it’s not a positive opinion, especially since Bannon is a recently retired Trump White House staffer. In Clooney’s Trump-hating eyes, Bannon may as well be Satan himself.

Clooney’s paranoia was on display as he said, “I like picking fights. I like that Breitbart News wants to have my head. I’d be ashamed 10 years from now if those weaselly little putzes, whose voices are getting a lot higher every week as this presidency starts to look worse and worse weren’t still [after me]”

Hey George, just because you think they are out to get you, doesn’t mean they are. But don’t worry, if you need to find a safe Breitbart-free space, that can be arranged.

He went on to rant, “Steve Bannon is a failed f**king screenwriter, and if you’ve ever read [his] screenplay, it’s unbelievable. Now, if he’d somehow managed miraculously to get that thing produced, he’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my a$$ to get me to do one of his stupid-a$$ screenplays.”

These insults and arrogant pronouncements are nothing new for Clooney, who went on another raging screed earlier this year at the Paris César Film Awards ceremony. Clooney referred to Bannon as one of the “Hollywood elitists” and a “failed film writer and director,” explaining, “He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots that he couldn’t get made. He made a lot of money off of Seinfeld. He’s elitist Hollywood. I mean, that’s the reality.”

Well George, first of all, nice language. You sound so professional using profanity to make your point. Not. Second of all, your little Napoleon complex that has you thinking you can arrange it so that Bannon will ‘never work in Hollywood again,’ sounds more like a cheesy line from one of your films, than an actual fact. Third of all, it’s highly likely that no one cares what you think of Steve Bannon, least of all Steve Bannon. And it’s a pretty sure thing you are not on Bannon’s short list to be in his film.

Here’s an idea; maybe you could just do what you get paid to do; act. Because real life thinking seems to be a stretch for you. Maybe you could even ‘act’ like a rational person and stop attacking and threatening people who don’t agree with you politically. Don’t you have a film festival to schmooze at?