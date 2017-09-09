Trump Admin Backs Baker Who Refused To Bake Cake For Same-Sex Wedding

The Colorado Appeals Court ruled in 2015 that Christian bakes are compelled to bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples because of anti-discrimination legislation. A three-judge panel of the Appeals Court said the bakers must perform this service regardless of the religious beliefs that they may hold.

The ruling came against Jack C. Phillips, proprietor of Masterpiece Cakeshop in the Denver metropolitan area. Phillips took a stand and refused to bake the gay cake in 2012. Marriage licenses were not issued for same-sex weddings in the state until 2014. Sexual orientation is not a federally protected class, although this case could make precedent for that either way. The Supreme Court announced in June of this year that it will hear the case against Phillips.

CNN reported on Friday that the Department of Justice has filed a friend-of-the-court brief with the court, pleading with it to side with Phillips in the matter.

In the brief, Acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall said,

“Forcing Phillips to create expression for and participate in a ceremony that violates his sincerely held religious beliefs invades his First Amendment rights. The government may not enact content-based laws commanding a speaker to engage in protected expression: An artist cannot be forced to paint, a musician cannot be forced to play, and a poet cannot be forced to write.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Steve Vladeck is a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law. He said while the Justice Department’s filing of an amicus brief isn’t out of the ordinary, the “substance” of this one is:

“It’s not unusual for the federal government to file an amicus brief in such an important constitutional case. What makes this brief unusual is its substance. It’s practically unheard of for the Justice Department to argue in favor of a constitutional exemption to antidiscrimination laws — a constitutional right to discriminate. But that’s exactly what this brief is doing.”

If we could only go back in time and warn the people who were advocating for the passage of the Civil Rights Act to take a chill pill and throw in a few exemptions. It was not individuals who were discriminating against blacks and others, it was the government. There was no reason to include private businesses in the Act at all. Private businesses do not squander their rights when they incorporate or make private transactions with other citizens.

In a 2014 case, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the owners of Hobby Lobby, saying the Obamacare provision requiring companies to pay for contraception violated a federal law protecting religious freedom. With all government programs, the larger they get, the more they trample on the rights of the citizens. Let’s shrink the size of the federal government by 99-100% and let us all live with a little more freedom. Forcing someone to do anything they don’t want to do is, by definition, tyranny. We are all a little less free the more the shadow of the federal government creeps into our beings and into the fabric of society.

Phillips bravely went into the belly of the beast and defended his position on the talkshow The View. The man seems very honest and hardworking. Why do we need some government bureaucrat telling him or us what to do?