Trump Does What Conservatives Have Always Wanted a Republican President to Do to the United Nations

It is certainly no secret that the United States is going up against some pretty horrific debt right now. The national debt increases every year as it becomes more and more impossible to even consider being able to pay it back. Every time we get a new president they promise to make a difference and to help lower the national debt and to significantly reduce national spending, but every president spends more…. especially if your name is President Barack Obama and your terms as president include unprecedented spending. But Donald Trump is proving, once again, to be an outlier. You will be shocked when you see some of the most recent evidence.

Donald Trump has just proposed to cut funding to the United Nations by 50%. Donald Trump is tired of paying insane amounts for a service that does not make the United States of America a priority. In the new proposed budget being assigned to congress for approval over half of the aid given to the United Nations will be cut. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

That is not even the end of it either though. The budget promises to include a 37 percent cut to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development budgets. These are significant amounts of money. And Donald Trump is making the big changes that need to be talked about. It is rumored that the overall amount of cuts being proposed in the 2018 budget is over fifty four billion dollars. That is $54,000,000,000!! That is a lot of zeros. From there it will be up to congress to defend and perpetuate the bill. Let’s hope we can see this in action this next year.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>