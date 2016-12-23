Trump DEFEATS U.N. After This ONE Warning, Global Government BACKS OFF!

In a last minute effort, President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu managed to delay the U.N. Resolution condemning the building of settlements by the small nation.

But apparently Trump preformed the magnificent feat of not only getting the unfair action delayed, but completely scrapped.

The Obama administration failed to vote at all, allowing the resolution to pass unanimously, but that wasn’t going to fly with President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump had taken to social media to discourage support for the measure, as did House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Apparently this had a significant impact, as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi postponed the vote pending further consultation on the matter.

This was a huge victory for Israel, especially since the resolution specifically called for it to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” It also reportedly expressed “grave concern that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution.”

It seems to me that the true “grave concern” about the viability of the “two state solution” would be the fact that Palestinians don’t think Israel is a legitimate nation, and want to destroy the small nation and everyone within its borders.