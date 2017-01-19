Trump DITCHES Media Again To Make SURPRISE Appearance For Real Americans!

Trump decided to trick the media into thinking that he was heading to Reagan National Airport when he was actually headed to Trump International Hotel for a half-hour meeting with hysterically excited visitors.

Not going to lie, this is exactly the kind of thing I like to see from an incoming President. He’s not afraid to hang out with the common folk and talk to them more often than he talks to people in Washington.

A member of the press pool complained that Trump duped them after it was made clear that his motorcade wasn’t heading toward the airport.

“[The press] Pool became suspicious when motorcade drove in exact opposite direction of the airport,” complained a pool report on Wednesday evening. “Motorcade arrived at the hotel shortly thereafter at 9:35 p.m. No details are available yet on what PEOTUS is doing.”

Instead, he was on his way to his hotel to meet with visitors before his inauguration. He received an amazingly warm welcome.

Watch the video below:

It’s very rare to see the owner of a hotel at said hotel, but rarer still is seeing the hotel owner who also happens to be the President-elect of the United States.

Let’s hope that tomorrow’s inauguration isn’t going to prevent Trump from continuing to do what he does best: inspiring confidence in the American people.