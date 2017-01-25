Trump Just Called For An Investigation That Have Liberals PANICKED For Safe Places

When Trump first brought up voter fraud, the liberal Hillary supporters laughed at him and told him he was “just losing.” Then he won the Presidency, and those same people wholeheartedly supported Jill Stein’s recount because of potential fraud.

Now that he is officially President, Donald Trump is going to take a serious look into voter fraud, and suddenly voter fraud doesn’t exist anymore. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

From Breitbart:

President Donald Trump continues to argue that the 2016 election was fraught with illegal voting, despite deafening protest of the media that he lacks the evidence to prove it. But Trump took a major step forward to further the narrative, by calling for an investigation in a message written on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” hewrote. “Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump told members of Congress on Monday that he would have won the popular vote if there wasn’t illegal voting in the 2016 election.

He’d better hope for his sake that he does find significant examples of illegal voting or he’s going to be made to look like a fool by the American people.