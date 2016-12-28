Trump Just Put The FEAR Of God In “Sanctuary Cities” – They’re Left With ONE Choice

President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he will be going after sanctuary cities after his inauguration, and he’s not playing around.

In fact, one “sanctuary county” has already started going after illegals because it was so terrified of Trump’s threat to strip their federal funding.

Suffolk County, New York has no detained any individual wanted by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement for two years, according to Long Island Business News. This will change under Sheriff Vincent DeMarco, who will not require a warrant to turn wanted individuals over the ICE officials.

“I do believe this is good public policy because it focuses on criminals,” DeMarco said, according to Breitbart. “We’re talking about people who entered the country illegally and have committed crimes and have been convicted of crimes.” The new regulations will place a 48-hour detainer on all inmates wanted by ICE. “I opposed open-ended detainer requests because, among other things, they placed an enormous burden on local government to spend millions on incarceration to cover unfunded mandates,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told Newsday. “However, Suffolk County works closely with federal law enforcement, and a limited, 48-hour detainer represents a step in the right direction.”

Trump has already prompted change around the nation and we haven’t even his 2017 yet. Hopefully this trend continues into the next 4 years, and Trump can actually produce some tangible improvements in the United States.