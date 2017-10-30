Trump Makes Fun of Michael Moore Over Broadway Play That Is A ‘Total Bomb’

President Trump took the opportunity to get a jab in at film maker Michael Moore and his show that closed after only a 12 week run on Broadway. Although Moore claims the show was only meant for the limited 12 week run, it also only pulled in about 4 million, roughly half of what was projected.

Trump tweeted out, “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

Moore responded in a series of 11 tweets. Seems like Trump’s poke got him pretty irritated, to the point of an 11 tweet firestorm. The show, entitled “The Terms of my Surrender,” which was about Moore’s life and also a diatribe against our duly elected President, apparently did not pull in as many people as hoped. It’s not hard to figure out why. Few people want to see a show about the life of Michael Moore. He’s got a history of strange projects and bitter political rants, which, quite frankly, are rather unhinged and predictably Leftist. Why see Michael Moore in a one man show on Broadway when you could just not?

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

The show closed after only 100 shows. It was intended by Moore to “bring down a sitting President.” Too bad he didn’t put that show on during the previous administration. The nation could have used it.

Moore, like the rest of the American Left, seems unable to function since Hillary lost to Trump. The morning after the election, Moore posted this on Facebook, “Any Democratic member of Congress who didn’t wake up this morning ready to fight, resist and obstruct in the way Republicans did against President Obama every day for eight full years must step out of the way and let those of us who know the score lead the way in stopping the meanness and the madness that’s about to begin.”

Meanness? Madness? If there is meanness and madness, it resides within the mind of Michael Moore, who regularly dishes out vitriol aimed at Trump, Trump supporters, Republicans, Conservatives, and anyone who doesn’t live on the East or West coasts. He’s a typical Hollywood elitist Leftist who thinks he knows best for us. He’s for every harebrained Socialist idea in existence and is condescending to regular Americans.

Presidential or not, Trump’s tweet about the failed show is well deserved. Here it is again for our enjoyment, “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

Sad definitely describes an entire show consisting of Michael Moore ranting about President Trump. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Buh-bye bad Broadway Show!