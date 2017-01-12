Trump Opposer explains why she WILL sing at the inauguration

It is no secret that many individuals have used this upcoming inauguration day as a way to state their political feelings. Person after person has turned down Donald Trump’s invitations to sing and perform at the presidential inauguration.

But the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, one of the world’s most renowned choirs, accepted the invitation to sing at the ceremony. The choir has sung at many other presidential inaugurations in the past, but this one has some individuals up in arms.

Until FINALLY this woman came out and explained why (even though she did NOT vote for Donald Trump) she WOULD be singing at the inauguration. Her reason why is something every American needs to here. Because honestly, it is exactly the mindset that our nation needs right now if it is going to survive.

“I can’t speak on behalf of everyone in the choir but for me, my mission as a singer has always been to soften hearts, to bridge gaps, to make connections and also to make friends,” Brazao said in a Dec. 24 video. “It’s not so much about converting people but a spirit of fellowshipping.”

Is it just me or is that a powerful message???

Her mission is to bridge gaps and soften hearts. ISn’t that exactly what our nation so desperately needs right now???

She then continued:

“What I’m trying to do as a person is to be like Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ associated with prostitutes and liars and thieves and while he did not endorse what they were doing, he still didn’t hold his mission from them,” Brazao said. “And my mission is one of love, peace and hope and I want to share that with others, even in the face of ridicule because that’s what Jesus Christ did.” Brazao ends her video, which has been viewed over 100,000 times, by expressing her belief in “the power of music.” “In this country where people are so divided and people are hurting. I truly believe in the power of music,” she said. “It can heal hearts and I want to contribute to that healing and also to bringing people together.”

I am one hundred percent behind this woman!!! Watch her video here!!