Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors To Leave Posts By Inauguration Day- NO EXCEPTIONS!

President-elect Donald Trump has decided that he does want any of Obama’s ambassadors, and has handed each and every one of them pink slips.

They are to vacate their posts before the day of his inauguration. It appears that he’s going to completely clean the slate of government and start over HIS way. This could be a really good thing, or not so much. We’ll just have to see

President-elect Trump’s transition team has reportedly ordered all ambassadors appointed by President Obama to leave their posts by the time the billionaire is sworn in — no exceptions. A senior Trump transition official said the move was to ensure that Obama’s overseas diplomats leave their government jobs as scheduled, just as federal government employees in the U.S. are required to do. According to the New York Times, “political” ambassadors — often big donors — usually leave their posts at the end of a president’s term, but career diplomats have remained past inauguration.

We all know that whomever donates a large sum of money to the current President gets an ambassadorship. That’s how it has worked for quite some time. I’m glad to see Trump is sticking to his “government of the people, by the people and for the people” promise, but it’s going to be interesting to see who he actually picks to fill these positions. Does he already have names in mind or will he be picking from a pool of people he knows and respects?

We’ll just have to wait for those answers but it’s obvious that this will not be your traditional Presidency. Buckle up; we’re in for a four-year roller coaster ride.