Trump Points To Scalia’s Widow Then Honors Her Like No Other

Trump Points To Scalia’s Widow Then Honors Her Like No Other
02 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

315F10F200000578-3454722-Grieving_A_frail_Maureen_Scalia_the_widow_of_the_Supreme_Court_J-a-148_1455917487902

Antonin Gregory Scalia is a well known former member of the Supreme Court. He was an incredibly respected and powerful force for good and conservative constitutional preservation. When he died in 2016 , and while President Obama hoped to replace him with a more liberal Supreme Court Justice member he was shot down over and over.

Now Donald Trump has officially announced who will fill the vacancy. But what he did while there stood out to people everywhere.

He not only invited the wife of the late Antonin Gregory Scalia, but he also formally recognized her and asked her to stand. It was a powerful moment of reverence and respect.

“With us tonight is Maureen Scalia, a woman loved by her husband and deeply respected by all. I am so happy she is with us,” said Trump, who asked her to stand.

“Thank you, Maureen. She’s really the ultimate representative of the late great Justice Antonin Scalia, whose image and genius was in my mind throughout the decision-making process,” Trump said.

It was a tender moment for everyone as not only his sacrifice, but also her sacrifice was recognized.

People everywhere are speaking out on Twitter about the appointment and about the way he recognized both Antonin Scalia and his wife. Both of which made great sacrifices for their country.




Alexandria Willis

More articles by Alexandria Willis

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend