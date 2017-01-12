TRUMP: All Profits Made By Foreign Govm’t For Trump Hotels- Donated To U.S. Treasury For Taxpayers!

Since the election of Donald Trump every possible objection has been made to his ability to lead our country well. Some concerns were valid. Some, however, have me frustrated. The most prominent of these is the claim that his business interests have made him a danger to the nation. Why? because the fear is that he will make deals out of self interest to his businesses.

This seems crazy to me for so many reasons. Mostly because it seems crazy that he is MORE likely than a politician to work deals out of self interest for his income. I men come on…. “career politicians” aren’t more dangerous in this regard??? I mean look at Hillary Clinton.

But nonetheless the Trump family is going to great lengths to prevent this from happening and how he is doing that is actually pretty impressive.

First, he and his son-in-law will not be taking salaries while working in the White House. Sounds pretty selfish though, right?

But most recently he has said that all profits in his hotels from foreign governments will go into the U.S. treasury.

Dillon stated that “he is going to voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the United States Treasury. This way it is the American people who will profit.”

Sounds about right.

