Trump punishes New York Times for debunked Russia story

NY Post reports a New York Times reporter was relegated to the back row of a White House press conference on Friday, one day after fired FBI Director James Comey said a bombshell report about Russia by the major newspaper was “not true.”

Peter Baker, the Times’ chief White House Correspondent, found a placard bearing his publication’s name among the seats furthest away from President Trump during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden.

Despite Trump’s frequent criticism of the outlet, the Times has been in the first few rows of every press conference the president has held since taking office.