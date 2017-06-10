Trump punishes New York Times for debunked Russia story
Actually the NYT should be relegated to the toilet for any future pressers. That would more accurately reflect the quality of their work.
NY Post reports a New York Times reporter was relegated to the back row of a White House press conference on Friday, one day after fired FBI Director James Comey said a bombshell report about Russia by the major newspaper was “not true.”
Peter Baker, the Times’ chief White House Correspondent, found a placard bearing his publication’s name among the seats furthest away from President Trump during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden.×
Despite Trump’s frequent criticism of the outlet, the Times has been in the first few rows of every press conference the president has held since taking office.
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.