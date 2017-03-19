Trump REALLY Wants This Dem To Run In 2020… Says It’s A Dream Come True [VIDEO]

Democrats weren’t exactly happy about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential run and there was a serious effort to get progressive icon Elizabeth Warren to run. Fortunately, she refused to do so, but now Trump is welcoming a Warren run in 2020.

In fact, he says that it would be “a dream come true,” claiming that “she would lose so badly.” Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen.

From Washington Examiner:

President Trump said in an interview Saturday night that he would gladly run against Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2020, calling that scenario “a dream come true.” “I think she would lose so badly,” Trump told Fox News’ Jesse Watters. “She hurt Hillary Clinton very badly” during the 2016 campaign. Warren, a darling of progressives, was one of Clinton’s most high-profile surrogates during the 2016 election. The two women often appeared together for rallies in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, among other battleground states. “I watched that last couple weeks, where she was getting up with that craziness and anger,” Trump said of Warren’s final few appearances on the campaign trail. “They are hard. I said, ‘She is bad for Hillary,'” Trump said. “Pocohontas would not be proud of her as her representative, believe me,” he added, bringing back a nickname for Warren that he has used from time to time.

Absolute savage.

Warren can unite the farther left wing of the party, but her progressive policies might leave out more moderate Democrats, who are the ones Trump managed to win over. It would be interesting to see if Warren could motivate her base the way Trump did.