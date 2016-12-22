Trump REJECTS UN Resolution Condemning Israel – Now The Work Begins!

It is no secret that the Israeli nation has been seriously under appreciated for the last eight years. President Obama and his administration simply have not made a priority of the nation that has been our greatest ally in the Middle East. We have relied on them to be our only solid foothold in the most dangerous part of the world.

Recently the United Nations has been working to pass legislature that will negatively impact the nation of Israel.

The Washington Examiner explained:

Israeli settlement construction drew condemnation from the State Department earlier this year, in addition to the rebukes of more customary critics, raising fears in Israel and among congressional Republicans that President Obama might not veto a resolution on the matter in the waning days of his presidency. President-elect Trump stated his opposition to the resolution, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was lobbying Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to drop the resolution.

Donald Trump, of course, was in serious opposition to these measures that were directly attacking Israel.

Donald Trump was not alone in his opposition. House Speaker Paul Ryan was also vocal in condemning the resolution. Trump released a statement: “The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed.”

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.”

And it looks like just the voice of Donald Trump alone was enough to convince people.



Diplomats in Tel Aviv speculating that Sisi didn't cave because of Israel, but rather because he didn't want to piss off incoming president. — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) December 22, 2016

It looks like Donald Trump might be just the ally that Israel is desperate for right now.