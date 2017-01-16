Trump Reportedly Considering Ejecting Press Corps From White House – Claims Lack Of Space

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is rumored to be considering plans to exclude the White House press corps from accessing the White House.

Esquire has reported this, using three sources within the transition team, that Trump administration officials are “seriously considering” plans to chuck out the press corps, and denying them access to the White House, arguing that the move would allow the press increased access to Trump.

The future White House press secretary Sean Spicer touched briefly on the idea:

“There has been no decision, there has been some discussion about how to do it.”

According to Esquire:

If the plan goes through, one of the officials said, the media will be removed from the cozy confines of the White House press room, where it has worked for several decades. Members of the press will be relocated to the White House Conference Center—near Lafayette Square—or to a space in the Old Executive Office Building, next door to the White House.

Spicer, in his comments to Esquire, suggested that one of the reasons the administration is looking to evict the press from the White House is because they want to offer more members of the press the ability to cover Trump and the White House.

Spicer claimed that the move would help because there are only 49 seats in the White House James Brady Press Briefing Room, not enough to honor the hundreds, and sometimes, thousands of requests from journalists who want to be apart of the action.

However, a contrasting, unnamed source told Esquire that the administration might have a different reason that they are not divulging. According to the source, the administration is mulling over the move as a revenge tactic over the way the media covered Trump during the campaign and after his election victory.

Trump has continually taken the media to task for their coverage of him, on a regular basis using Twitter to blast a news agency or a reporter by name. Most recently, Trump rebuked CNN’s Jim Acosta during his press conference last week, ignoring his question due to a perceived attack against him.

