Trump Reveals His INSANE Schedule- You Won’t Believe How Long He Sleeps, But You Will Appreciate It

If the media is waiting up at night, or in the early morning to catch a Tweet from President Donald Trump, they don’t have to wait for very long. According to him, he doesn’t get much sleep at night, and that’s the way he likes it.

Trump’s White House working schedule was among the subjects discussed when Fox News host Bill O’Reilly interviewed Trump. On Tuesday night, O’Reilly showcased the third part of his interview with Trump, which included O’Reilly inquiring Trump about his work regiment.



“I’m working long hours. Long hours. Right up until 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the morning,” he answered.



“What time do you get up?” O’Reilly then followed up.

“Five o’clock,” replied Trump, stating that checking up on what the media is doing is one of the first things he does every day.

Trump reminded O’Reilly that he doesn’t take too many hours off to sleep.

“I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”

Towards the end of the interview, O’Reilly wanted to get a glance of Trump’s more emotive side.

“You get four hours of sleep or some crazy thing like that. When your head hits the pillow, do you ever say to yourself, ‘I can’t believe I am here? I cannot believe that I’m the president of the United States, when I wasn’t a politician, I didn’t start out this way, that wasn’t my life goal?’ Does that ever come into your mind?”

Trump answered with, “Well, I must tell you, the other day, I walked into the main entrance of the White House. And I said to myself, ‘This is sort of amazing.’”

Trump also shared that it’s not just him that gets a sense of wonderment from the Oval office.

“Then, I walked into the Oval Office, and I have … the head of Ford and General Motors and all of these people now as they come to see me, because I want to hear from them, and they walk into the Oval Office, and they have beautiful offices, and you know, they feel the same way.”

He went on to claim that the same feeling can be felt when you step onto Air Force One fro the first time.

“It is like a surreal experience in a certain way. But you have to get over it because there is so much work to be done, whether it is jobs or other nations that truly hate us, truly, truly hate us, and are looking to do damage. You have to get over it.”