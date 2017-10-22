Trump Was Right! Stats Show London Now More Dangerous Than New York

When President Trump put out a tweet claiming that London is more dangerous than New York, his critics began foaming at the mouth.

Of course as with most things, the liberals bashing him didn’t do their homework and ended up with egg on their face. Not like we could expect anything less from a group of people who have made a career out of deceiving people, manipulating or flat-out ignoring facts, and deflecting away from the issue at hand.

Statistics show that the crime rate in the United Kingdom is up 13%, with the events taking in place in London being blamed for much of the increase. This makes the area even more dangerous than New York, one of the most dangerous places in the United States.

President Donald Trump took the opportunity to blame the violence on the increase in the number of Muslim “refugees” being allowed into the country.

Just out report: "United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror." Not good, we must keep America safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

This didn’t exactly please everyone, and the former leader of the Labor Party felt the need to chime in.

Spreading lies about your own country: sad. Spreading lies about others: sadder. What an absolute moron. https://t.co/0EACPcX9xR — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 20, 2017

You’re going to sit there and tell me that the increasing number of terror-related attacks, the attacks on women by “migrants,” and random beheadings happening in the United Kingdom have nothing to do with a growing population of people who have ties to terror, a less-than-stellar record on women’s rights, and a habit of beheading people who displease them? Really? Or you going to agree with London’s mayor that this kind of violence is “part and parcel of living in a big city”? These numbers are absolutely unacceptable and the people deserve better, so why won’t their politicians address the issues facing their constituents?

Perhaps they’re okay with their people being beaten, raped, robbed and killed because their addiction to political correctness is so strong that even daring to question it evokes a violently defensive response? It seems to me that they are willfully ignoring something that constitutes a very large problem in their country because they don’t want to anger Muslims, liberals, and progressives. When your country becomes more dangerous than the state of New York, you need to evaluate what you’re doing wrong and attempt to correct it. There is no reason why people should be defending such a large increase in crime. If Muslims are indeed responsible for it, we need to know and the people need to be able to defend themselves.