Trump Rings In Black History Month With One Very BOLD Promise

It is Black History Month and our President, President Trump went to meet Wednesday with numerous prominent members that are a part of the African-American community.

Of those were there in attendance was Dr. Ben Carson, the nominee for Department of Housing and Urban Development.

President Trump started out the meeting by making sure he addressed the issue at hand. This is the inner-city safety, stating that:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We need safer communities, and we’re going to do that with law enforcement. We’re going to make it much better than it is right now.”

“We’re going to work very hard in the inner cities,” Trump said.

Of course you’re still going to find Democrats that are not convinced despite all the proof he has shown. Even worse there are even people calling it ‘lip service’ to black people. That’s a statement that belongs to Lee who is a skeptical person to begin with.

Lee was skeptical of the president’s rhetoric, calling it “lip service” to black people.

She even had the audacity to call on our new President to issue an apology stating that Trump is “all talk, no action” when it comes to fixing the problem there is in Chicago.

She must be smoking something bad because claiming that President Trump lacks action is a JOKE!



President Trump: if you truly want to honor #BlackHistoryMonth, you should start by apologizing to civil rights hero @repjohnlewis. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 1, 2017

Lee also said the confirmation of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general was “a slap in the face.”



On 1st day of #BlackHistoryMonth, GOP Senators on Judiciary voted unanimously for Jeff Sessions’ AG nomination. This is a slap in the face. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 1, 2017

Trump’s meeting differed from similar meetings hosted by the Obama administration in that it did not include Rev. Al Sharpton or representatives of the NAACP. Pastor Darrell Scott of the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland attended Wednesday’s meeting and told the president that several gang leaders in Chicago have made contact with him about “lowering that body count.” Scott said they contacted him because they recognize him as a supporter of the president.

“They respect you. They believe in what you’re doing,” Scott said.

Now I don’t know about you, but that sounds really refreshing to hear. Almost impossible…but obviously not because Trump made it so when he took charge as leader.

Trump said last month that if Chicago can’t get a handle on its high rate of homicides, he would consider sending in federal law enforcement to try and curb the violence. At Wednesday’s meeting, he repeated his goal of fixing the problems in the Midwest’s largest city.

“We’re going to have to do something about Chicago,” Trump said. “What’s happening in Chicago should not be happening with this country.”

I don’t know that taking over and fixing the problem himself is the right thing to do, but I do know that Chicago needs helps, and they need it now.

Mothers are losing their children to gang violence at a rapid pace. That has to awful to endure, they need help.