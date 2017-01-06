Trump Says Don’t Listen To MEDIA- The Wall Is Going Up And Mexico Is Paying, PERIOD.

Since the beginning of his Presidential campaign, Trump has promised to build a border wall and insisted Mexico will pay for it. Many Conservatives and Republicans voted for him simply for the fact that they believe he will make good on that promise, and who can blame them?

The media, however, is trying to convince millions that while Trump may build the wall, he certainly will not be able to make Mexico pay for it. Instead, they say, the American taxpayer is going to be forced to bear the financial burden of such a large project.

Trump has addressed the rumors that Mexico may not end up paying for the wall, and assured us that they are false. In a tweet, he stated that while Americans may have to pay for the building of the wall “for the sake of speed” Mexico will be forced to reimburse us.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Obama’s speech writer Jon Favreau doesn’t believe it, though.

Congress paying for the Wall means that we're paying for the Wall. Pony up, America. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 6, 2017

Fortunately Trump has the backing of several Congressmen, including Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY).

“When you understand that Mexico’s economy is dependent upon U.S. consumers, Donald Trump has all the cards he needs to play,” Collins said. “On the trade negotiation side, I don’t think it’s that difficult for Donald Trump to convince Mexico that it’s in their best interest to reimburse us for building the wall.”

The Former President of Mexico Vincente Fox Quesada chimed in, claiming that he and Mexico would have no part in paying for the “racist monument.”

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Do you think Trump is going to make Mexico pay for the border wall, or are Americans going to be suck footing the bill?