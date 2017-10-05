Trump Sets Liberal San Juan Mayor Straight After Her Efforts To WARP Hurricane Relief Efforts [VIDEO]

The San Juan Mayor just can’t seem to get out of her own way. I’d to think that the pressure of dealing with a hurricane the likes of which she’d never seen before is getting to her and causing her to make irrational and factually incorrect statements, but the truth of it is she just wants to put her hand out and have someone else fill it.

President Trump isn’t about to do that, though. We have given them all of the resources they need (food, water, medicine, clothes, people to help put up cell towers, etc.,) and still they haven’t been able to make anything happen. It’s like having the lyrics and melody laid out before and still someone not managing to record the song.

Well it turns out that Trump is tired of being told that the work he’s doing (and sending more qualified people to do) isn’t good enough. He’s sick of seeing her “Help Us. We’re Dying” shirt every time he opens Twitter. He’s sick of people constantly criticizing him for doing what would be praised under a Democrat President.

He made some not-so-thinly-veiled jabs at Mayor Cruz, who was in the room with him while he addressed relief efforts.

First, he left her out of his praise for the response of local officials, instead choosing to speak kindly of Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló, despite Rossello not being a Republican.

“He’s not even from my party, and he started right at the beginning appreciating what we did,” Trump said, to nodding from the Governor.

Next, he issued more of an honest-to-goodness slam.

“This governor,” Trump said, “did not play politics — he didn’t play it at all. He was saying it like it was and he was giving us the highest grades.”

Watch the video below:

He couldn’t have been more clear if he had walked up to Cruz and told her to take a long walk off of a short pier. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together knows exactly what he meant by that.

While liberals are up in arms about him “throwing paper towels” at the Puerto Rican citizens and telling them that the hurricane has “thrown the budget out of whack” the rest of us recognize that he is a good man trying to do his best to take care of the people in their time of need. The only people politicizing this are the ones who don’t want him to succeed in doing just that.