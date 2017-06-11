Trump slams VERY COWARDLY Comey on Twitter for leaking memo, suggests leaks are ILLEGAL

Could former FBI director James Comey have broken the law when he leaked his own memos? President Trump seems to think so. At any rate, the President finds it “very cowardly.”

For those of you who have been living under a rock and don’t know what has been going on, Comey is testifying before Congress regarding his firing from the intelligence agency, as well as previous investigations into Flynn and Russia. During his testimony, Comey admitted that the ordered an underling to leak his memos to the New York Times.

Jay Sekulow with the American Center for Law and Justice penned an op-ed on the admission, claiming that Comey may have broken the law.

“Comey – the nation’s top intelligence official – admitted under oath that he leaked privileged documents to a friend to give to reporters at the New York Times. Memos that he had written in the course of his official government duties about privileged conversations with the President. The reason: Comey testified that he did so to manipulate the situation and force the appointment of a Special Counsel. (And, as we know – that’s ultimately what occurred.)”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Trump tweeted about this, naturally.

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

So should this actually be a violation of the law, what do you think the appropriate punishment should be? I don’t know what the protocol is in a situation like this because, frankly, I’ve never heard of an FBI director leaking their own documents to the adversarial media before. In fact, it sounds like something a high school mean girl would do to someone she didn’t like.

Honestly, I can’t be the only one getting tired of the media and the government trying to take down Trump. It’s getting to the point where you almost believe that they want America as a whole to fail, but let’s be honest, they’ve wanted that for a while.