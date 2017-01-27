Trump SLAMS media’s refusal to cover Annual Pro-Life March [VIDEO]

Wednesday on ABC’s “World News,” President Donald Trump gave a sort of challenge to host David Muir, and stated that the media does not cover The March for Life, the annual pro-life demonstration held in Washington, D.C..

MUIR: Could you hear the voices from the women’s march here in Washington? We know there were more than a million people who turned out, and you are their president now too.

TRUMP: It’s true.

MUIR: Could you hear them?

TRUMP: I couldn’t hear them. The crowds were large, but you will have a large crowd on Friday, too, which is mostly pro-life people too, and I didn’t realize this, but I was told. You will have a very large crowd of people. As large or larger. Some people said it will be larger. Pro-life people and they say the press doesn’t cover them.

MUIR: I don’t want to compare crowd sizes again.



TRUMP: What you do say is that the press doesn’t cover them.

Who would be surprised if they don’t? Idiots. That’s the answer. Idiots would be surprised because the media has lost all credibility with Americans. Media outlets have decayed so much over the Obama administration that they don’t even try to mask their hypocrisy.

The relationship between the media and America is so bad, that even when they do report something that is correct, they still get harpooned…all because they did the exact opposite when it was ‘their’ guy in power. Donald Trump is no eloquent speaker, and his way of getting things done is like no other modern day President.

But all this is good.

Folks have waited a long time for someone that would not cave to the normal D.C. temptations, and so far, he has done the job he promised on the campaign trail. Here’s to keeping the streak going. Don’t stop it.