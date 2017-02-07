Trump Threatens Major Action Against State Senator Who Attacked Him

During a meeting with Sheriffs from around the country today, President Donald Trump heard from a Texas Sheriff, Harold Eavenson that while Eavenson was trying to comply with Trump’s policies, there was a Texas lawmaker that was not working with him to get things done.



Here's full "we'll destroy his career" exchange between Trump and a TX sheriff, at the WH earlier, via pool report… pic.twitter.com/z6OPCGWrO0 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 7, 2017

It was unclear as to who this senator was that was at the center of the complaints by Eavenson, however the senator who represents Rockwall County where this Sheriff is from is Bob Hall. Bob Hall is a republican, however it could be anyone in the state as it has no been confirmed yet.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Per Dallas News however, speculation immediately began to swirl in the state’s capital as to who it was.

During this same meeting Trump also spoke against the media again, calling them out and their press as a “very, very dishonest arm”

Here are Trump’s comments:



Sheriff tells Trump a lawmaker is pushing legislation he doesn't want Trump: “Want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.” (laughter) pic.twitter.com/7vLFAQOhw0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 7, 2017

Since this has taken place there had been an update posted to the news story…we wanted to make sure you got this information as well, see below.

UPDATE 12:24 PM ET: According to the Washington Post’s Radley Balko, it appears that it is indeed Hall.

Appears that the Texas state senator whose career Trump threatened to destroy in that video is GOP Sen. Bob Hall, a Tea Party guy.

— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) February 7, 2017

What do you think about that? What are you thoughts on th video and the dialogue you heard, and the fact that the Senator in question is in fact a Tea Party guy? We would love to hear your thoughts.