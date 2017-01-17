Trump’s Latest Announcement Has Federal Workers Feeling Very Anxious

Trump seem pretty intent on cutting down on the Bureaucratic glut in our nation. He recently announced that he hopes to cut federal jobs by 20%. Interesting that his platform is to create jobs… but he is planning to cut jobs on the federal level. Is this to help expand other options?

Trump is eyeing a 20 percent cut to the federal workforce, and 10 percent spending cuts in some departments.

If true, it would rock Washington – and much of the country, where the federal workforce is spread out across all 50 states.

Two of the so-called Trump “landing teams” in the cabinet agencies have relayed their calls for the cuts as part of their marching orders to trim the size of government, as Trump promised.

The targets would cut “discretionary spending” and not departments like Defense, Medicare or Social Security, The Washington Examiner is reporting. The savings are expected to be used to boost the Pentagon’s budget, provide tax cuts and build that U.S. Mexico “wall” that he promised in the campaign.