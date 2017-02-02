Trump’s Nat’l Security Advisor Ends White House Briefing Like A BOSS!

The last week or two has been filled with civil protest and liberal meltdowns. While people have been marching around Washington wearing “pussy” hats Iran has quietly stepped in and made some serious threats to The United States. They recently broke the Iranian Nuclear Deal. Meaning… they tested missiles this week.

So while everyone was worried about women’s rights and social reform, our national security was being seriously threatened. Maybe we need to reassess our priorities.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Young Conservatives reported:

President Trump‘s national security adviser announced Wednesday that the White House has officially put Iran “on notice” following reports that Iran has tested several ballistic missiles since reaching an agreement with the previous administration in 2015. “We are officially putting Iran on notice,” Mike Flynn told reporters at the daily White House briefing. White House press secretary Sean Spicer later added that the administration “wanted to make very clear that we felt that [Iran’s] actions are both provocative and in violation [of the nuclear deal] and make sure they knew that were not going to sit by and do nothing.”

The speech is powerful. Is it enough?