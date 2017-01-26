Tucker Carlson destroys pathetic BuzzFeed editor, finds out one SICK fact

Tucker Carlson is pretty good at stepping up and asking hard questions. And that is exactly what happened here. He took on one of BuzzFeed’s main editors and seriously took the guy down. It is really a strange world we live in where there is a constant double standard.

Race is taboo…. Unless you are mocking the white race. The ideal of us being Americans and patriots first seems to be impossible. If you don’t believe me watch this:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

United States Today reported on the interview:

Ben Smith, Editor in Chief of Buzzfeed, thought he was going onto the Carlson show to discuss his ridiculous dossier story of Russian hookers urinating onto the face of Donald Trump. Instead, Tucker pivoted from that narrative and masterly prosecuted a case to prove, in fact, that Buzzfeed is a racist organization — at times falling back on comedic license to discriminate against people without color. On most occasions, as in the case of discriminatory hiring policies, they’re outright racist.

By the end of the interview, Ben Smith admitted that he didn’t think hiring people, based solely on the color of their skin, was racist.

I think that pretty much sums it up.