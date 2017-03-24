Tucker Carlson LEVELS Attorney Of ILLEGAL Immigrant Who Brutally RAPED 14-Year Old Girl [WATCH]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after a defense attorney who is representing an 18-year-old alleged rapist who is accused of taking advantage of a 14-year-old female in the bathroom of a Maryland high school.

When the lawyer took the opportunity to impugn the character of the alleged victim, Carlson tore into him.

From IJReview:

As the outrage continues over the alleged brutal rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Maryland high school bathroom last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson grilled the attorney representing one of the two alleged rapists on Thursday — 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, who entered the U.S. illegally. The immigration status of the other alleged attacker, 17-year-old Jose Montano, was not disclosed due to his age. While acknowledging to attorney David Moyse that Sanchez-Milian deserves a fair trial, Carlson became agitated after Moyse called the victim’s veracity into question. “Man, you better be right about this if you’re going to be impugning the character of a 14-year-old girl who says she was raped. Other people said they heard her screams. To impugn her character, you really before God better be sure that you are on the right side of this.” Moyes, clearly uncomfortable, responded unemotionally, saying “we have a system here, and when people are accused, we go through the system.” Carlson wasn’t satisfied with the answer. “Have you thought through the moral consequences? I know you play a role and I’m glad [that] defense lawyers exist. But before you say something like that, do you think, ‘Man, I’m kind of putting my soul on the line a little bit?’”

Watch the video below:

Liberals love to attack people they believe to be guilty of “victim-shaming” and they love to defend illegal immigrants. Given that one of their protected classes is accused of the aforementioned “victim-shaming” you have to wonder whose side they’re going to take.