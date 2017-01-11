Two Hollywood A-Listers Just SLAMMED Entitled Liberal Celebrities

Is anyone else getting tired of hearing Hollywood liberals whine about how Hillary Clinton lost, and Trump is a terrible person? I mean seriously, do any of them thinks that their opinions as actors and actresses mean more than those of farmers, dairymen, and your local trash truck driver? The only difference is they have a larger platform and more money to influence elected officials.

This is why it’s nice to hear someone inside the liberal bubble that is Hollywood finally use some common sense. The fact that it’s coming from big names within the community just makes it that much better.

Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington have decided that they’ve also had enough of being lectured by the elitists among them.

Wahlberg has made his opinions on celebrities discussing politics very clear in an interview with Task and Purpose.

“A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t,” he told Task & Purpose last week, at a swanky luncheon in New York, held on behalf of his upcoming film “Patriots Day.” We were talking about the parade of actors and musicians who lined up to denounce Donald Trump in the months and weeks leading up to Election Day. “You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway,” he continued. “They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills. A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family. Me, I’m very aware of the real world. I come from the real world and I exist in the real world. And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

Washington expressed similar sentiments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

Discussing past jobs he’d had such as garbage man and postal worker, Washington said, “They weren’t bad jobs.” Then he segued into a riff Wahlberg would surely agree with. “Just like people say: ‘Oh, the difficulty of making a movie.’ I’m like, listen, send your son to Iraq–that’s difficult.” “It’s just a movie,” Washington continued, “It’s like, relax. I don’t play that precious nonsense. It’s like, oh, a movie. Get outta here. Your son got shot in the face? That’s difficult. “Making a movie is a luxury; it’s a gift. It’s an opportunity, and most importantly, it’s a gift. Obviously, everybody here is talented enough to do that, but don’t get it twisted. It’s just a movie. It ain’t that big a deal.”

Thankfully someone in Hollywood still has common sense. On that note, I think I’ll actually go see ‘Patriot’s Day’ in the theater.