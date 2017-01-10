UFC Rips Meryl Streep A New One For “Stupid, Uneducated” MMA Hate Talk

I respect Meryl Streep as an actress. She has a great talent and she is awesome at what she does. I’m not going to hate her movies because I don’t agree with her opinions, but I do have a problem with her mocking the UFC.

Streep is right in that football and MMA aren’t “arts” in the traditional sense, but that doesn’t make them any less entertaining or worthwhile. You’re not better than anyone else simply because you’re an actress, you’re just a different kind of entertainer.

During her Golden Globe acceptance speech, Meryl Streep decided to use her time at the microphone to bash Trump, as well as the UFC and football.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” she said.

Well this kind of flippant elitism didn’t go over well with UFC owner Dana White, who spoke to TMZ the next morning to respond to the disrespectful comment.

“It’s not going to be everybody’s thing, and the last thing in the world I expect is an uppity, 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts,” he said. “If you really look at who follows the UFC and is into mixed martial arts, it’s everybody,” he continued. “We have fighters from all over the world. World champions, men and women — we do fights in tons of foreign countries. She’s not educated about the sport and it was a completely uneducated comment.”

First of all burn, second, he’s absolutely right. Millions of people around the world watch UFC fights and a PPV fight can bring in more money than a Meryl Streep movie.

Watch the full clip below:

I really wish celebrities would just stick to making movies or singing or whatever it is they do best, because quite frankly I’m tired of having to write about them.