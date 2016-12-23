Uh What!? Liberals Are Buying GUNS Now That Trump Is Their President

This really is interesting to me. We, the right wing thinkers of America, have been begging for understanding and acceptance when it comes to gun ownership. In no way do we think that everyone should have a gun. We do not think people should be forced to take advantage of the second amendment, but we do think it is part of the constitution for a reason.

And, frankly, we encourage people to exercise that right to bare arms. So recently the left wing has been jumping on the gun toting band wagon. Ironic, I know… and pretty hypocritical. But, y’all, welcome to the party. When they felt their rights might be at stake, they have begun to arm themselves. So…. kind of what they have been and at us for doing. But, like I said, welcome.

Honestly, I am sad that Donald Trump’s election made them feel the need to protect and arm themselves. But welcome to the world of feeling like your voice does not matter. It is not very fun, is it?

According to Breitbart:

…the “Liberal Gun Club,” which is “an actual club” with nine chapter and members in all 50 states,” says it saw a “huge” increase in interest once Trump was elected, as well as a subsequent surge in membership. But the BBC suggests that “left-wingers” are not buying guns for the same reasons that people on the “right wing” side of the political spectrum might. In fact, BBC suggests “left-wingers” are buying guns to protect themselves from right-wingers and to prepare for “the collapse of society.”

BBC interviewed a transgender individual from California who explained that they would be carrying a gun from now on because they felt threatened by Donald Trump’s election. Interesting is it not? That now that this person sees it as favorable to arm themselves they are okay with concealed carrying……